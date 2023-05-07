Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Purchases $99,811.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

