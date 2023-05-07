Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Purchases $99,811.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

