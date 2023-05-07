Insider Buying: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Purchases $119,200.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Weir bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TFS Financial Price Performance
TFS Financial stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.
TFS Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
TFS Financial Company Profile
TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.