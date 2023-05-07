Insider Buying: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Purchases $119,200.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Weir bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFS Financial stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFS Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFS Financial by 409.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

