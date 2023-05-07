Insider Buying: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 729.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

