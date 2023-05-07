Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.7 %

Arcellx stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

