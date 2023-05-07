Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.
Arcellx Trading Up 0.7 %
Arcellx stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
See Also
