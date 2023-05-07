Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $116,452.50 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BR opened at $152.87 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

