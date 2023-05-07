Insider Selling: Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Insider Sells A$160,000.00 in Stock

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Rating) insider Michael Bohm sold 640,000 shares of Cygnus Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($105,960.26).
Cygnus Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
About Cygnus Metals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cygnus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cygnus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.