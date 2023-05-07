Insider Selling: Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Insider Sells A$160,000.00 in Stock

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Rating) insider Michael Bohm sold 640,000 shares of Cygnus Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($105,960.26).

Cygnus Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Gold Limited engages in the discovery and exploration of gold and base metals deposits in the Southwest Yilgarn of Western Australia. It also explores for lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Stanley project covering an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located approximately 60km northeast of the Wheatbelt town of Katanning, Western Australia.

