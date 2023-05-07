Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells 695 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DHR opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

