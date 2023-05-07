Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 17,515 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

