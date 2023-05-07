Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.5 %

EDR stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

