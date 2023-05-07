Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $176,467.20 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Meter Stephen Van sold 434 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $17,099.60.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.00 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 376,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

