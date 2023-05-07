Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $176,467.20 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Meter Stephen Van sold 434 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $17,099.60.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.00 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 376,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.