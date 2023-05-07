Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 8,433 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $309,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.