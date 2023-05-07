Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.64. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDI. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.