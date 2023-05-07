Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 7,211 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Read More
