Insider Selling: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Sells A$119,113.02 in Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.01 ($9.28), for a total value of A$119,113.02 ($78,882.79).
Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta 4,776 shares of Northern Star Resources stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.
Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.
