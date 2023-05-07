Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 33,073 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $574,209.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00.

RXRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

