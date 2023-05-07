Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Sells $160,857.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

VMI opened at $290.04 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

