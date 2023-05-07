Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.90 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

