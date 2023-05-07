Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $8,279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 648,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

