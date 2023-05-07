Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

JAMF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Jamf by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

