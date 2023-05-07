Jason Lublin Sells 26,180 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.26.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

