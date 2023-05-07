JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

