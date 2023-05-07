Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

JNJ stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

