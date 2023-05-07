JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $59.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.24 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $280,000. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.