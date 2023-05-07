JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

Get Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

