Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

K opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

