Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.57.
