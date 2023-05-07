Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

