Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

