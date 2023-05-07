Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.31

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

