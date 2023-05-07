Lake Street Capital Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $38.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s current price.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 185,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.