Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 83 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.