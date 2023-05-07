Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,736,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,514,000 after buying an additional 926,135 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

