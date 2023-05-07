Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 647 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

