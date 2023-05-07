Leslie Trigg Sells 40,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40.

Outset Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

OM stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,417,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.