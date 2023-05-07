LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

