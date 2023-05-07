Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.