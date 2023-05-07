Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 977.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 247.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

