Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 5.5 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

