Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

