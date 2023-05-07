Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Option Care Health Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.