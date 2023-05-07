Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of F opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

