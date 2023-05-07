Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

