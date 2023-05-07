Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 150 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,533.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,992.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

