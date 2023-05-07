Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $310.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $311.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.12.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.