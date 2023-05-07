Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
MLSS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.27.
About Milestone Scientific
