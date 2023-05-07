MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Buys $138,984.12 in Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 26.4 %

INKT stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

