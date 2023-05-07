MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Buys $95,190.00 in Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12.

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.58 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INKT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

