Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

