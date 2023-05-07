Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,200 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology Announces Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

