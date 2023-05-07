Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,191 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $14,950,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.97 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.