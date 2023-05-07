Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,620 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.